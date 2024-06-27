South Miami man on voyeurism probation busted again after videos show him in neighbor's yard: Cops

A man already on probation on a voyeurism charge has been arrested again after police said he was caught on camera repeatedly breaking into a woman’s home in South Miami over the last two months.

Dean Post, 62, was arrested Wednesday on charges including burglary and petty theft, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

South Miami Police said Post is the man seen on bizarre Ring videos walking through his neighbor's backyard while using the floor of a shed to try to conceal himself.

Detectives said videos dating back to April showed Post walking through the backyard.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Miami-Dade Corrections Dean Post

But on June 17, the homeowner arrived and found Post walking through her family room, an arrest report said.

"What the f--- are you doing in my house?" the homeowner asked, to which Post replied "the rats!" the report said.

"She asks him 'what are you doing here?' and he says 'I am getting the rats.' So he likes to shoot rats with his BB gun and his exercise is that he picking up dead rats," South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said Thursday.

Bosch said investigators believe they know why he was at the home.

"It appears from looking at the videos that he is trying to look into the victim's bedroom," Bosch said. "It looks to me like he's trying to look into the victim's room, he possibly set up a camera there, we don't have that information but it appears that way."

Police said Post was released on bond after he was arrested on voyeurism charges back in November.

In that case, Post allegedly placed a recording device in his own home to try to catch a female who was staying there undressing or in the shower, Bosch said.

Post appeared in bond court Thursday, where he was ordered to stay away from the victims. He's due back in court on Friday.

Bosch said detectives believe there could be more victims.

"We're concerned because we think that this guy's done it before, he continues to do this kind of activity and we believe that there might be other victims out there," Bosch said.