Southwest Florida TV Reporter Dies After Weekend Motorcycle Crash

A reporter for two television stations in Southwest Florida died after being the passenger on a motorcycle that crashed into a tree.

Waterman Broadcasting said that 26-year-old Jenny Lenzini, who worked for both stations owned by the company including NBC affiliate WBBH-TV, was involved in the crash Saturday afternoon in North Port.

Lenzini was a passenger when the driver lost control and struck the tree. The driver died at the scene while Lenzini was airlifted to a hospital in Sarasota, where she later died.

The suburban Chicago native started at the company in July after working in Iowa. She covered both Charlotte and Lee counties after moving to Floirda.