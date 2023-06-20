Flagler County

Special needs student who attacked teacher declared competent, will stand trial

Brendan Depa was caught on camera violently attacking a teacher’s aide at a Flagler County high school on February 24.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida teenager with special needs accused of attacking a teacher’s aide at the Matanzas High School has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Brendan Depa, 17, was arrested, and charged with aggravated assault, back in February after surveillance video caught him unleashing the violent attack.

The surveillance video shows Depa running after Joan Naydich, shoving her to the ground and then jumping on the unconscious teacher’s aide as well as punching and kicking her, according to investigators.

After undergoing a court ordered mental health evaluation, a judge declared Depa competent to stand trial and the case can move forward.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Flagler CountyFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us