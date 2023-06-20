Special needs student who attacked teacher declared competent, will stand trial

A Florida teenager with special needs accused of attacking a teacher’s aide at the Matanzas High School has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Brendan Depa, 17, was arrested, and charged with aggravated assault, back in February after surveillance video caught him unleashing the violent attack.

The surveillance video shows Depa running after Joan Naydich, shoving her to the ground and then jumping on the unconscious teacher’s aide as well as punching and kicking her, according to investigators.

After undergoing a court ordered mental health evaluation, a judge declared Depa competent to stand trial and the case can move forward.