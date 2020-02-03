Palm Beach County

Sperm Whale Dies After Beaching Itself North of Mar-a-Lago

By Associated Press

WPTV

A newborn sperm whale found beached in Palm Beach on Monday morning has died, authorities said.

The whale came ashore near Via La Selva, which is about 1 mile north of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Palm Beach police said in an email.

The Palm Beach Post reported the emaciated whale, which had no teeth, likely got separated from its mother.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the whale was approximately 13 feet (3.9 meters) and weighed about 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms).

It's uncommon for sperm whales to beach themselves on the island, Friends of Palm Beach spokeswoman Diane Buhler told the newspaper.

Officials said equipment is being brought in to town so a necropsy can be done.

No additional details were immediately available.

