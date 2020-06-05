Spike in Florida Coronavirus Cases For Third Consecutive Day: 4,041 Cases in last 72 Hours

What to Know More than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 53 virus-related deaths were reported in Florida Friday

4,041 new cases have been reported in Florida in the last 72 hours

Miami-Dade and Broward have 1,127 virus-related deaths combined

Florida saw a big jump in its tally of positive coronavirus cases for a third day in a row Friday, with a total of 4,041 new cases being reported in the last 72 hours.

The state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,300 Friday, as 53 new virus-related deaths were reported.

With 1,305 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 61,488, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. On Thursday, 1,419 new cases had been added, and on Wednesday there had been 1,317 new cases.

Another 53 new deaths related to the virus were also confirmed Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 2,660.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 19,056, while the county's virus-related deaths rose by 14 to 760.

In Broward County, there were 7,572 COVID-19 cases and 327 virus-related deaths, two more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 6,859 cases and 367 deaths. Monroe County had 110 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 1,135,800 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.4%. Nearly 10,800 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.