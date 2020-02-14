Miramar

Spirit Airlines Moving Operations Center From Miramar to Tennessee

A sign is seen outside of the Spirit Airlines headquarters building on May 9, 2017 in Miramar, Florida.

Spirit Airlines and Tennessee officials say the low-cost carrier is moving its operations control center from Florida to the Nashville area.

The project to move the operations center from Miramar, Florida, to Williamson County, Tennessee, represents an investment of $11.3 million and will bring 345 jobs to Tennessee over the next five years, officials said Thursday.

Spirit will move more than 240 positions from Florida to Tennessee, officials said.

The center handles flight dispatch, crew scheduling, maintenance control, aircraft routing, air traffic control coordination and other aspects of the business.

Headquartered in South Florida, Spirit entered the Nashville market in October with nonstop flights to several cities.

“Nashville clearly came out on top in a nationwide search due to geographic location, business climate and its growing aviation sector,” said Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit Airlines.

