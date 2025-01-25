Spirit Airlines to crack down on passenger attire. Here are the new rules

Travelers flying with Spirit Airlines should prepare for a new policy that requires passengers to adhere to specific dress and other standards before boarding. The Miramar-based airline's requirements to fly will now include checks, not only for ticket and carry-on bag sizes, but also passengers' attire.

Passengers are being advised to save their bikinis and bare feet for the beach. According to the new rules, Spirit Airlines reserves the right to refuse service to guests who do not meet their clothing standards. This includes those who are barefoot or dressed in a manner deemed inappropriate, such as wearing see-through clothing or any outfit that exposes private parts.

“It’s their rules,” said Spirit passenger Jahyra Lewis. “We need a little more modesty around here.”

"But look at me, I’m coming in with pajamas,” she humorously added. “At least I’m fully clothed."

Brittany Earll, another passenger, also agreed with the policy.

“I think it’s needed. It’s just kind of disgusting walking around a plane with no shoes on," Earll explained.

Among the rules written in the company’s ’Contract of Carriage’, a guest shall not be permitted to board the aircraft or may be required to leave an aircraft if that guest:

...is barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts), or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature; or has an offensive odor unless caused by a qualified disability.

Some passengers emphasized the positive impact of the guidelines on families traveling with children.

“Not that my children haven’t seen it or heard it or maybe even said things at times,” said Spirit passenger Tyler Earll. “But it doesn’t need to be thrown everywhere.”

NBC6 reached out to Spirit Airlines for clarification on what is deemed ‘obscene’ or ‘offensive’ but we have not heard back.

To read the latest updates to the Contract of Carriage, click here.