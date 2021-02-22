Spring Break 2021: A Guide to Vacationing in South Florida During COVID-19 Pandemic

If you're planning to visit South Florida for spring break, here are a few things to know to make your vacation fun and safe during COVID-19.

Curfews and Restrictions

In Miami Beach, officials said they will be imposing a series of enhanced safety measures during the "high impact period" of spring break from Feb. 22 through Apr. 12.

Miami-Dade County's curfew will remain in place from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily, and capacity limits will be placed on high-traffic public beaches.

There will also be some access restrictions on certain city streets, and there will be a suspension and closure of all or part of sidewalk café operations located in the Art Deco Cultural District at 12 a.m. each night.

There will also be a limitation on live or amplified music at properties located from 9th Street to 11th Street on the west side of Ocean Drive.

In Fort Lauderdale, one change happening this year is ride share drivers will be issued citations for picking up or dropping off passengers along State Road A1A. The designated pick up/drop off location will be the Las Olas Oceanside Park at 3000 East Las Olas Boulevard.

Electric or motorized scooters and other dockless mobility devices will also be prohibited on the barrier island from Feb. 28 to April 18.

Fort Lauderdale will also be limiting live or amplified music on beach property from the 900 block of Seabreeze north to the 1700 block of North A1A.

Police said barricades will also be going up and safety lanes will be used to keep pedestrians safe.

Alcohol Sales

All package liquor sales will cease citywide in Miami Beach after 10 p.m. and after 8 p.m. in the Art Deco Cultural District.

All alcohol consumption will be prohibited on public beaches, and coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar objects will also be prohibited on beaches.

In Fort Lauderdale, officials say they are gearing up for a typical spring break crowd, and will also be cracking down on the typical rules including no alcohol on the beach as well as no tents or canopies on the sand.

Same-Day COVID Testing

If you're not feeling well or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, there are several testing locations across Miami-Dade and Broward County that offer free, same-day testing.

For a full list of testing sites in Miami-Dade County: click here

For a full list of testing sites in Broward County: click here

General Safety Precautions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges all Americans to exercise the following safety precautions in public:

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other people.

Do not gather in groups.

Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.

Wear a cloth face covering when around others.

Wherever your travels take you this spring break, stay healthy and safe with these tips from CDC Travelers’ Health.