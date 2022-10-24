State Attorney Activates Elections Response Team, Task Force Ahead of General Election

Early voting is officially underway and on Monday State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced she is activating her Elections Response Team and Task Force to ensure that early voting sites remain free of any impropriety or illegal activity.

“Law enforcement will be available to make sure that voting in our county is fair and that everyone’s voice is heard. I have set up an elections response team that will go out in response to any complaints about possible voting irregularities," Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

To help with these efforts, investigators from the State Attorney’s Office will be available during scheduled voting hours during the early voting period from October 24 to November 6 and on election day, November 8.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has also activated the Voter Protection Hotline.

Anyone who suspects improper or irregular activities at any early voting site is urged to call the Voter Protection Hotline at 305-547-3300.