State Unemployment Agency Explains Benefits, Scenarios for Out-of-Work Floridians Deemed Ineligible

As more unemployment claims are processed by the Department of Economic Opportunity, more people are finding out they have been deemed ineligible for state unemployment benefits.

As of Tuesday, the DEO was reporting roughly 40 percent of the more than 600,000 claims were ineligible applicants.

“This weekend when they were shutting down we figured they were figuring things out. I went on and then it says ineligible,” Randi Kapelmaster said. She has worked at the same small boutique for about 20 years.

According to the DEO, to qualify for state reemployment assistance, you must have lost your job through no fault of your own, you must be totally or partially unemployed, have minimum amount of wages earned in "base period," which of the first 12 months of the past 15 months from when you filed your claim, and at the time you apply, you must be able to work, available for work, and actively seeking work, unless otherwise exempt from this requirement.

Kapelmaster believes she met these requirements. When she called to speak with a DEO representative she says she was told to wait for a response through mail saying it would have more details.

On Wednesday, the DEO released a chart that shows the different scenarios and benefits available for out-of-work Floridians.

In nearly all cases, federal aid, in the form of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, is available. However, only two select groups seem to qualify for state reemployment assistance:

Employees with reduced hours or wages, and employees who have been laid off permanently with no intention of returning to their job.

NBC 6 Responds reached out to the DEO Monday, a spokesperson emailed, “There are numerous reasons someone could be deemed not eligible for state Reemployment Assistance benefits, including wage base period issues, lack of wage history, among others.”

Tuesday, a representative told us many of the people who were deemed ineligible may be eligible for federal benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

People who applied for benefits before April 4th, including self-employed and gig workers, must reapply to receive the federal assistance.

Those who applied after April 5th, and were deemed ineligible, will be given information on how to apply by the DEO.

But, State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez says, by not qualifying for state unemployment, you risk not getting the part of the Federal Benefits that includes the additional $600 per week.

“That benefit depends on you being eligible for Florida unemployment. So if you get a dollar of Florida benefits you should get the $600 until July 31 when that program runs out,” Rodriguez said.

He is encouraging people who believe they qualify for the state unemployment benefits to file an appeal.

If you were deemed ineligible, the DEO says they will send a letter in the mail explaining why. If you disagree with the reason, you can request an appeal within 20 days.

“If you have been deemed ineligible, that means that you need to take advantage of the process right away to protect your rights, it may take awhile but that is your only option, because you are not getting benefits if you just let it go,” Rodriguez said.