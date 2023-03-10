Stepmother Found Guilty in 2015 Death of Hollywood Toddler

What to Know Three-year-old Ahziya Osceola died March 19, 2015, and was found dead in a box at his Hollywood home

His stepmother, Analiz Osceola, 32, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, lying to law enforcement and child neglect with great bodily harm

A jury convicted her eight years later

A Broward County jury Friday found a woman guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old stepson, a story that tore at the heart of the Hollywood community in 2015.

Prosecutors said Analiz Osceola, 32, lied to police and abused young Ahziya Osceola to death.

Ahziya died on March 19, 2015. His body was found in two garbage bags, stuffed in a box inside the family home on Johnson Street. Investigators said the boy suffered severe internal injuries, and died of blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors told jurors that Osceola knew the 3-year-old was seriously hurt, suffering and not only failed to help him seek treatment, but abused him and inflicted more pain as he lay dying.

Osceola’s attorney told jurors she admits to lying to police and making up a story that the boy was missing. But he said Osceola did not cause the injuries that killed him, and instead suggested someone else who lived in the house is responsible.

She faces up to 31 years in prison.

The child's father, Nelson Osceola, testified in court earlier this week. He claimed he wasn't aware of the abuse the boy went through before he was found dead.

The father said Analiz was a stay-at-home mother and his son’s primary caretaker, in charge of feeding and bathing him.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.