Stolen U-Haul Truck Takes Out Traffic Light in Violent Crash in Fort Lauderdale

Police and rescue workers responded to a violent crash in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday that left a stolen U-Haul truck with a traffic light resting on its roof.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue.

Footage showed the crash involved a U-Haul truck and a white SUV or van, which were both heavily damaged. The U-Haul also had a traffic signal pole resting on top of it.

Multiple police and fire rescue units were at the scene, and at least one person was seen being placed on a stretcher and into the back of an ambulance.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they had received a report of the U-Haul being stolen from the U-Haul Moving & Storage at 2800 W. Broward Boulevard around 1 p.m.

A short time later, officers spotted the U-Haul, which began driving erratically and went in the wrong direction before hitting the other car, officials said.

Police said the driver of the white car was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the driver of the U-Haul was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

