Storm Chances Increase to Start Work Week in South Florida

While parts of the Gulf Coast region are dealing with the deadly destruction from Hurricane Ida, South Florida will also be dealing with its own increased chance of rain in the coming days.

Better shower chances for the area Monday morning before a partly cloudy afternoon with just an isolated chance of rain. Highs will reach the low 90s and feel like mid to upper 90s.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Rain chances remain scattered through the extended period with high reaching the low 90s through this upcoming weekend.

The tropics are very active but South Florida does not look to be impacted by any systems at this time.

We will continue to monitor Hurricane Ida's progress northward as it continues to bring heavy rain Louisianan, Mississippi and Alabama through the day before impacting the Tennessee Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic through midweek.

Tropical Depression Ten is lacking organization currently and will continue to encounter a difficult environment through the short term. However, if it survives, it may have the opportunity to strengthen over the long term as it moves north, potentially becoming a tropical storm in the next few days.

Post Tropical Cyclone Julia will maintain its strength through today before some weakening is expected, eventually dissipating in the northern Atlantic over the next few days.