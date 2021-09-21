Storm Chances Increase Tuesday, Remainder of Work Week in South Florida

It's not time to put those umbrellas away just yet across South Florida with rain and storm chances picking up for the remainder of the work week.

We are tracking a little more in the way of showers and storms Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Some of these storms could be slow movers. so watch for isolated flooding.

Our pattern changes as we head into the middle and later part of the week. Rain should shut down during the morning hours, but the afternoons could be busy.

Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

A sneak peek into the weekend offers more in the way of scattered storms. Maybe a little dip in rain chances.