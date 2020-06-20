first alert forecast

Storms Expected Saturday Afternoon in South Florida

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Saturday began with sunny weather in the morning, but will end with showers and storms in the afternoon.

With 40-50% coverage, it means a huge improvement from the last three days, but still unsettled. Highs will reach the lower 90s.

Sunday will absolutely be the better half of the weekend for all the dads out there.

Expect of high of 90° and rain chances will drop to only 20-30% - a trend that continues for most of the upcoming week as some Saharan dust tries to work into South Florida.

We don’t quite get a direct blast, so our rain chances aren’t zero, but lower rain chances for this time of the year and a milky or hazy appearance to the sky can be expected all week.

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

