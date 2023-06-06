Storms leave flooding in Miami as more wet weather expected in South Florida

A round of severe weather left some South Florida streets flooded Tuesday morning, and forecasters were expecting more afternoon storms.

Miami Police tweeted that Biscayne Boulevard was flooded between 11th and 14th streets.

ADVISORY : please avoid the area along Biscayne Blvd from 11th - 14th St due to flooding in the area. Please seek alternative route until further notice. KD pic.twitter.com/bDuWMDfGOy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 6, 2023

Cars and trucks were seen splashing through standing water near the Arsht Center and a construction site near the entrance to Interstate 395 in downtown Miami.

Please report all the flooding issues to the office via email at

Sabinacovo@miamigov.com or call us at

(305) 250 53 33



Por favor reportar problemas de inundación en el distrito vía email

Sabinacovo@miamigov.com

O llamamos al

(305) 250 53 33 pic.twitter.com/mp27TyDFsS — Commissioner Sabina Covo (@CommSabinaCovo) June 6, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for portions of Miami-Dade before it expired at 8:45 a.m., the National Weather Service in Miami said.

At one point, a wind gust of 57 mph was reported about three miles east of Liberty City.

A flood advisory was also issued for part of Miami-Dade before it expired at 9:15 a.m. A second flood advisory was issued for coastal portions of Miami-Dade including Miami Beach until 1 p.m.

Another flood advisory is in play, expiring at 1pm edt. 1-2" of rain has already fallen with an additional 1" possible. Stay with @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/0ETNQKchlE — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) June 6, 2023

By the afternoon, 40-50% of South Florida could see thunderstorms. Look for frequent lightning, gusty winds and isolated flooding.

Highs will be a hair cooler, topping out in the mid-upper-80s. You can thank the slight east breeze for the dip.

The pattern shifts starting on Wednesday and this will give us drier mornings but stormy afternoons rain chances pushing into the 60-70% range. Southwest winds will bring warmer temperatures too as 90s make a return. This will be the pattern for the rest of the week.

The models are latching onto some slightly drier air this weekend rain chances dipping below 50%.