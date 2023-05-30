Flood Advisory Issued for South Florida: Track Rain on First Alert Doppler 6000

A flood advisory was issued Monday night for parts of South Florida as storms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are moving through the area.

The advisory lasts until 10:45 p.m. and locations including Doral, Hialeah, Miami Springs, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise and more will be impacted.

With 1 to 2 inches of rain falling this evening in Miami-Dade, a Flood Advisory has been issued until 10:45 pm. This includes Doral, Hialeah and Miami Springs. Poor drainage areas may experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Use caution this evening. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/9eJjOb1iYS — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 31, 2023

NOW: A new Flood Advisory has been issued for Broward until 10:45 pm thanks to recent downpours. This includes Sunrise and Weston. Nighttime driving is inherently more difficult... never drive through water of an unknown depth.. pic.twitter.com/KiMQPpGzcb — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 31, 2023

The National Weather Service tracked a strong thunderstorm over northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties at around 8 p.m, expected to bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph.

Showers and storms are now charging into the Miami-Dade metro area, from Hialeah to Hialeah Gardens, with vivid lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Storms will fill in from northern Miami-Dade to southern Broward in the 8 pm hour. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Z24hCmut5I — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) May 30, 2023

Hundreds of flight delays at Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports were reported Monday night due to the weather. Only a handful of flights were canceled.

A wet pattern, with limited sunshine, will unfold in the coming days thanks to a complex change in South Florida’s weather pattern.

An elongated trough of low pressure will slowly trek through the Gulf of Mexico for the remainder of the week, helping to spread tropical moisture across the peninsula.

While the development chances, per the National Hurricane Center, remain quite low, the possibility of development is more of a distraction.

Instead, attention should be placed on the likelihood of daily downpours Wednesday through Friday. Prolonged rounds of rain will elevate the threat for flooding for some communities.

While the total amount of rainfall is difficult to pinpoint in this scenario, confidence is high for a run of wet weather through Friday.

By Saturday, rain chances will begin to trend downward while more sunshine is added to the forecast. Weekend high temperatures will remain consistent in the upper 80s while morning lows settle in the lower to mid-70s.