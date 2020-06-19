first alert weather

Storms Set to Bring Torrential Rainfall to South Florida on Friday

By this weekend, rain chances are a touch lower with a 40% chance both Saturday and Sunday

By Angie Lassman and Adam Berg

NBCUniversal, Inc.

After dealing with massive rain that arrived in the area Thursday afternoon, South Florida will need to keep those umbrellas handy for another series of storms forecasted for Friday.

The first half of Friday will see just isolated showers in the forecast before better rain chances work in by the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around through early evening with highs ending up in the upper 80s.

Local

Florida 1 hour ago

Florida Man Fatally Shoots Friend With Rifle He Thought Was Unloaded

Miami-Dade 5 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Juneteenth Takes on New Meaning, Some Strip Clubs Get Green Light to Reopen

By this weekend, rain chances are a touch lower with a 40% chance both Saturday and Sunday with the scattered showers focused mainly inland. Highs each day this weekend will warm up into the 90's.

Next week, rain chances remain in the pictures between 30-40% for the first half of the work week. 

Track the weather across South Florida with NBC 6's First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us