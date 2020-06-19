Storms Set to Bring Torrential Rainfall to South Florida on Friday

After dealing with massive rain that arrived in the area Thursday afternoon, South Florida will need to keep those umbrellas handy for another series of storms forecasted for Friday.

The first half of Friday will see just isolated showers in the forecast before better rain chances work in by the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around through early evening with highs ending up in the upper 80s.

By this weekend, rain chances are a touch lower with a 40% chance both Saturday and Sunday with the scattered showers focused mainly inland. Highs each day this weekend will warm up into the 90's.

Next week, rain chances remain in the pictures between 30-40% for the first half of the work week.

