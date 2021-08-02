first alert weather

Stormy Start to Work Week Monday Across South Florida

Heat advisories are in play for inland Collier County and points north

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's certainly rainy season across South Florida and the area will feel the wet weather for the first few days to start the work week.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for northern Broward County and southeastern Palm Beach County until 4:15 p.m. Expect hazards of 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Locations impacted include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Sunrise and Boca Raton.

A Flood Advisory was issued for Broward County, northeastern Miami-Dade County and southeastern Palm Beach County until 5:15 p.m. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen.

Expect very warm and humid conditions Monday as highs hit the low 90s and feels like temperatures close in on 110 degrees by late afternoon.

In fact, we have heat advisories in play for inland Collier County and points north. Expect numerous showers and storms as well, especially during the afternoon.

Rain chances stay elevated for the next several days with highs consistently hitting the low 90s with feels like temperatures well above 100 degrees. 

Rain chances may take a little dip this upcoming weekend. 

