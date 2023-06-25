Stormy weather causes massive flight delays, cancellations at South Florida airports

A series of storms that brought massive rainfall to parts of South Florida on Sunday also caused a large number of delays and cancellations at airports across the area.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Miami International Airport had 406 delays and 64 cancellations. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 359 delays and 32 cancellations were reported.

Officials from MIA said delays were caused by bad weather earlier in the day around 12:30 p.m. across Florida and along the east coast of the United States.

"It got cancelled entirely, so now we’re just waiting in line to try and rebook it again," said Elizabeth Livchin, whose flight was canceled in Miami.

Pompano Beach had over three inches of rainfall while Hollywood had over two and a half inches. Allapattah had just under two and a half inches of rainfall.