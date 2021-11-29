Streak of Comfortable Weather Continues in South Florida as Cold Front Brings Fresh Start to Work Week

A weak front will push through to start the week and that should clear out some of the morning clouds.

Temperatures will be cooler Monday as well, only topping out in the mid-70s. We were flirting with 80 degrees on Sunday.

North winds behind the front will bring a fresh Tuesday morning with widespread temperatures in the 50s.

Winds will begin shifting onshore by the afternoon and this should initiate the start of another warming trend.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper-70s Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80 by the end of the week. Morning numbers will rise as well with upper-60s by Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect seasonable temperatures with lows in the upper-60s and highs in the low-80s.

Additional humidity may spark a few isolated showers.