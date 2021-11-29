South Florida

Streak of Comfortable Weather Continues in South Florida as Cold Front Brings Fresh Start to Work Week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A weak front will push through to start the week and that should clear out some of the morning clouds.

Temperatures will be cooler Monday as well, only topping out in the mid-70s. We were flirting with 80 degrees on Sunday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

North winds behind the front will bring a fresh Tuesday morning with widespread temperatures in the 50s.

Local

covid variant Nov 26

EXPLAINER: What We Know and Don't Know on New COVID Variant

billy napier 16 hours ago

Florida Hires La-Lafayette Coach Napier to Replace Mullen

Winds will begin shifting onshore by the afternoon and this should initiate the start of another warming trend.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper-70s Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80 by the end of the week. Morning numbers will rise as well with upper-60s by Friday. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect seasonable temperatures with lows in the upper-60s and highs in the low-80s.

Additional humidity may spark a few isolated showers.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBrowardWeather
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us