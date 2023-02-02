Student Arrested After Video Shows Brutal Beating of 3rd Grader on Miami-Dade School Bus

A student was arrested after cellphone video showed a third grader being brutally beaten on a school bus in Miami-Dade.

The incident happened Wednesday on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead.

The footage that was posted on social media showed a group of students arguing before an older boy started beating the 9-year-old girl.

A second student is seen joining in on the vicious attack.

The girl’s mother said it started as a verbal argument and escalated. She’s said she's speaking to the media in hopes something will change at the school.

"This needs to be taken care of right away. Our children are in danger at school where we are trusting other people to do their jobs," said the mother, who only wanted to be identified as Jenni. "That’s not justifiable. It doesn’t matter what was said. Our kids need to learn that through violence nothing is resolved."

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said schools police arrested the student, who will be charged accordingly. The student's age wasn't released.

"Additionally, those involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct. The safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance," the statement read. "This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."