Miami Gardens

Student arrested after weapons found at Miami Carol City High School

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A student was arrested after weapons were found Wednesday at Miami Carol City Senior High School in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The investigation began after the school had received an anonymous tip of a possible weapon on the campus earlier in the day, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police officials said.

Police investigated and were able to confiscate the weapons and arrested a student.

No injuries were reported and all students were safe, officials said.

Police didn't release the student's identity or say what charges they'll face.

"This serves as a reminder about the importance of reporting suspicious activity. Together, we can continue to ensure our schools remain the safest place for children," police said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensMiami-Dade County
