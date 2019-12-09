Student Behind Weston School Threats Arrested: Police

Police have arrested the teenager behind the threats that placed several Weston schools on lockdown last week and Monday.

Broward Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old sent texts and emails warning school employees that a shooting would take place at Cypress Bay High School last Friday. They say the same student continued the threats Monday. NBC 6 is not releasing the child's name due to their age.

The school was thoroughly searched by detectives on both occassions, according to police.

BSO says this is the third teen arrested for making school threats in the last week.

On Saturday, police arrested a 12-year-old for making a "death list" with the names of students from Falcon Cover Middle School.

Officials said the girl posted the threat on Snapchat, and said the students would be killed on Monday.

The 16-year-old was a Junior at Cypress Bay. He will be facing two seperate counts for making a false report and writing threats to kill.