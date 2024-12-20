Hialeah

Substitute teacher arrested for alleged molestation of 3 girls at Hialeah school

The suspect is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12-16 years old, among others, after he allegedly touched three girls at Palm Springs Middle School.

A substitute teacher was arrested Thursday after he allegedly inappropriately touched three students under the age of 16 at a Hialeah middle school.

Elmer Melendez, 42, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12-16 years old, among others, after he allegedly touched three girls at Palm Springs Middle School.

Authorities responded to speak to the principal at the school on Dec. 5, a day after the administration allegedly received an email from a concerned parent saying that Melendez was inappropriately touching a 13-year-old student and two others.

Police said it happened between September and November of this year.

"Victims stated that they were afraid to come forward due to his position as an authority figure," according to an arrest report.

At the time, Melendez was hired by Kelly Services as a contracted substitute teacher and was not directly employed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

In a statement, the school system said: "Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is profoundly disturbed by the concerning allegations made against this individual, leading to his arrest. The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department conducted their investigation and he is precluded from serving as a substitute teacher or in any other capacity in the District. M-DCPS goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for our students and employees." 

