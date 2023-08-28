‘Such ignorance': Video of balloons being released at Miami park sparks outrage

Police said they were investigating as many on social media were angered over a video showing many balloons being released during a celebration at a downtown Miami park.

Video posted Sunday by Only in Dade shows the red balloons scattering throughout Maurice A. Ferré Park. Some are heard popping, and several more balloons are seen floating in the bay.

"Wow. Wow," says the person recording the litter as the party goes on in the background.

The video sparked hundreds of thousands of views and comments, with many Instagram users upset over the mess, especially along Biscayne Bay.

"I always wonder if it’s a lack (of) consideration or brain cells when people do things like this," one user wrote.

"The company that did this needs to be fined and held accountable. Such ignorance," another said.

Miami Police told NBC6 in a statement Monday that they obtained a copy of the event's permit from the Bayfront Trust to identify those responsible.

"Additionally, the trust informed us that they were aware of the incident and that all the balloons were picked up both at the park and in the bay by the person responsible, according to their night security guard," Miami Police said.

Marine Patrol further inspected the area and were able to pick up several more balloons, according to police. They added they'll keep an eye out for any other possible balloons in the bay.

Currently, no arrests have been made or citations issued. Police said they would take "appropriate action" after investigating and speaking to the event organizers.