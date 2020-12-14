Summer in December? South Florida Feeling the Heat to Start Work Week

The calendar may say it's mid-December, but South Florida may feel more like mid-July with temperatures in the 80s across the area on Monday.

High pressure is bringing southerly winds and a warm day to the area. Look for highs to top out around 84 degrees, well above the average of 78 but not quite the record of 87. Feels like temperatures, however, may hit the upper 80s.

A front will approach our region Tuesday, but it looks as though it will stall out and remain to our north. You may notice a few extra clouds as highs remain in the 80s.

Look for one more warm day on Wednesday as highs once again push into the mid-80s.

Another front pushes through South Florida Thursday, bringing with it a few showers and a slight cool down. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday through Sunday with lows in the 60s.