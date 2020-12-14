first alert weather

Summer in December? South Florida Feeling the Heat to Start Work Week

A front will approach our region Tuesday, but it looks as though it will stall out and remain to our north

NBC Universal, Inc.

The calendar may say it's mid-December, but South Florida may feel more like mid-July with temperatures in the 80s across the area on Monday.

High pressure is bringing southerly winds and a warm day to the area. Look for highs to top out around 84 degrees, well above the average of 78 but not quite the record of 87. Feels like temperatures, however, may hit the upper 80s.

Local

Miami-Dade 23 mins ago

6 Things to Know: South Florida Anxious for Vaccine Arrival, Heat Set to Start Preseason Slate

coronavirus Jul 1

COVID-19 By The Numbers: Tracking Cases, Positivity Rate And More

A front will approach our region Tuesday, but it looks as though it will stall out and remain to our north. You may notice a few extra clouds as highs remain in the 80s.

Look for one more warm day on Wednesday as highs once again push into the mid-80s.

Another front pushes through South Florida Thursday, bringing with it a few showers and a slight cool down. Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s Friday through Sunday with lows in the 60s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us