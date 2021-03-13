Sunny Skies, Warm Temperatures Greet South Florida With Slightly High, Comfortable Humidity

If you are planning to have some fun in the sun this weekend, this is the perfect time to get outside.
It should be a lovely weekend with sunshine both Saturday & Sunday and highs in the lower 80s.
Local
The humidity is up a bit from the last few days, but certainly not in the uncomfortable range.
Although the gusts have come down, there is still an easterly, on-shore wind that means a continuation of the dangerous rip currents at the beach.
Next week remains sunny and dry with increasing temperatures and humidity each day.