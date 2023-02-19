Sunrise Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Having Child Porn on Personal Electronic Devices

A Sunrise police officer was arrested Saturday after being accused of viewing and possessing child pornography on his personal electronic devices, officials said.

An Internal Affairs investigation of 39-year-old Carl Haller, began late last month after the Sunrise Police Department, along with the FBI and their resources, were working on forensically examining several devices, a news release said

Carl Haller

At the beginning of the investigation, the news release stated that Haller was placed on administrative leave and his police issued firearms, police badge and police identification were taken from him.

The department also said he has not had any interaction with the public in any official capacity and is on administrative leave without pay.

Haller is facing charges of sexual performance by a child (child pornography), sexual performance by a child (intentional viewing) and tampering with evidence.

On Saturday, he was taken into custody and taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

In a news release the Sunrise Police Department said:

"We understand this information is very concerning but we want to assure the community that swift action has been taken and the safety of the public is always our top priority. The actions demonstrated by Haller do not reflect the character and professionalism that is expected of the men and women of this agency."

Officials are urging anyone that may have any information about this case, to contact the Sunrise Police Department at 954-809-4540.