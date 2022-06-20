Surfside Holding Memorial Event on Year Mark of Condo Collapse

The Town of Surfside will hold a memorial to honor the lives of the 98 people who died when a beachfront condominium collapsed into rubble one year ago.

The remembrance event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at 8777 Collins Avenue, the site of Champlain Towers South.

The Archdiocese of Miami is also holding a memorial Catholic mass at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Miami Beach.

The building collapsed without warning early on June 24, 2021, leaving 98 people dead. As the year mark approaches, legal settlements of more than $1 billion have been reached for families of victims and owners of the 136 units.