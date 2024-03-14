Email from Surfside synagogue opposing officials ahead of election sparks controversy

Politics and religion are clashing inside one of South Florida’s largest Jewish communities: The Shul of Bal Harbour, located in Surfside.

A recent email sent to temple members that includes the congregation’s logo urged them to vote against specific political candidates in next Tuesday’s elections.

“They cannot endorse candidates,” said Barry University political science professor Sean Foreman. "That is absolutely against the rules and that should be stopped before it is printed, let alone put out to the public."

The lengthy email has harsh words for Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, who calls the email bogus.

“I am a member of The Shul, I pray there every week, I sit on the executive board of the security committee," Danzinger said. "It was not from The Shul."

The email is all about the recent arrest of Surfside teenage activist Joshua Epstein, the son of a former town commissioner. He is accused of pushing Surfside Vice Mayor Jeff Rose.

Police arrested Epstein and charged him with a felony.

A portion of the email is underlined, reading, “Please vote against Jeff Rose and Shlomo Danzinger on March 19…”

That’s language forbidden by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. The law prohibits political campaign activity by charities and churches, including any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for public office.

After the first political email went out, two more followed, with one reading in bold letters, “SCAM ALERT,“ instructing temple members to ignore the first email.

An additional email sent out, on The Shul letterhead, also calls the original email bogus.

The fine print on that original says the email is from a group of members from The Shul, not The Shul itself.

Danzinger is certain his political opponents are behind it.

“Having an email go out from one of the biggest institutions in South Florida, saying that they oppose my reelection should be construed as election interference, so this is very serious," he said.

NBC6 reached out to The Shul regarding the matter, but emails and phone messages were not returned.