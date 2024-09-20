Surveillance captures Miami Beach mail thief stealing from several buildings

Multiple residents reached out to NBC6 after a man was seen breaking into a Miami Beach building not once, but twice, with multiple pictures and videos showing him stealing peoples’ mail.

Surveillance video clearly shows a man breaking open the front door of 899 West Avenue in Miami Beach. The video from 2 a.m. on Sept. 15 shows a man stealing mail, and then leaving the premises.

At 12:30 am on Friday, the man’s black SUV was spotted parked across the street from the residential building.

Surveillance video shows him breaking in once again, prying open mailboxes and stuffing away whatever he could find.

Moments later he is seen casually leaving the property.

“Definitely have the feeling that it was premeditated and that we've been scoped out and he's a criminal of opportunity," said Mark, a resident of 30 years. "I think he was waiting for it to happen."

Multiple residents who spoke to NBC6 were shocked.

“It's a concern. We are all on alert," said Rosie Ciavolino, who has lived in the building for 10 years.

Some were disturbed.

“Feeling of being vulnerable and violated," Mark said.

And others like Maria Gonzalez, who has lived in the building for 40 years, want justice in finding this thief.

“Hoping someone will get him soon," she said.

And this isn’t the only building he’s targeted. A resident from a building a block away shared pictures with NBC6 from Sept. 6 of open mailboxes. The man looks similar to the man from this week’s robberies.

"We really just want to catch this guy," Rosie said.

Miami Beach Police confirmed Friday that they are actively investigating the matter.