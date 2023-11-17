Caught on Camera

Surveillance shows car crashing into nail salon at North Miami strip mall

There were no serious injuries, but some people were hurt.

Surveillance footage shows the moments a car crashed into a nail salon Friday in North Miami.

Officers responded to a strip mall in the 700 block of Northwest 119th Street, where footage from Chopper 6 shows a car crashed into the front of the Nail Bar.

The surveillance footage shows the car turning into a parking spot. But instead of stopping at the curb, it just kept going.

Officials said the driver was attempting to park but accidentally hit the gas pedal.

There were no serious injuries, but some people were hurt. One worker told NBC6 she flew about five feet away when she was hit.

A customer said she was sound asleep while enjoying a pedicure when she suddenly woke up to the sound of a crash and people screaming. She hurt her ankle in the crash.

"I'm in shock and I'm in pain," she said.

There is no word on whether the driver will face any charges.

