Surveillance shows woman stealing deaf man's truck from Hialeah gas station

Surveillance cameras captured a deaf man panicking and seeking help after a woman stole his truck while he was inside a Hialeah gas station.

Police said the victim parked his white pick-up truck outside of the gas station, leaving it on with the keys inside and the doors unlocked.

Yenipher Rodriguez took advantage of the situation, records showed. Surveillance video shows her casually walking to the truck and driving away.

Yenipher Rodriguez

When the man realized his truck was stolen, a gas station employee said he started signing with his hands. Luckily, workers figured out he needed help, and officers quickly showed up.

Rodriguez was later caught with not only the truck, but with drugs as well, police said. She was charged with drug possession and grand theft.

Hialeah Police reminded the public to not leave their cars running at any parking lot and to turn off vehicles and take keys with them.

Rodriguez was released from jail after posting bail.