Surveillance shows trans teen running away after being stabbed 18 times at Miami airport

Surveillance video shows a transgender teen running from her attacker after she was stabbed more than a dozen times at Miami International Airport.

The attack happened July 21, police said. The 17-year-old was sitting on the floor eating when 29-year-old Alexander Love attacked her with a long knife and stabbed her 18 times.

The video shows the teen walking over to a bench, leaving a trail of blood behind before first responders swarmed in to help.

Love is also accused of trying to push the teen from the fourth floor. He now remains in jail without bond on charges of attempted first-degree murder and attempted premeditated murder.

Police said this did not appear to be a hate crime.