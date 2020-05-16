Miami-Dade

Surveillance Video Captures Car Smashing Through Backyard of SW Miami Residence

Surveillance video from a residence in Southwest Miami-Dade captured the moment a car smashed through the home's backyard, destroying two fences and skimming the pool.

The residence is located around 136th terrace and 158th street.

In the video, the car can be seen smashing through one side of the fence, skimming over the pool and exiting by smashing through another part of the fence.

The family said that their neighbors have dealt with similar incidents and told NBC 6 they are calling on the county to put up barriers between the streets and homes.

No injuries were reported.

