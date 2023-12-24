Surveillance video shows shooting outside Christmas party in Miami-Dade

Surveillance video captured the chaos that unfolded after a shooting that happened around 2:14 a.m. on Saturday outside a house near Southwest 34th St. and 104th County Court. Inside the house was a woman with her husband, brother and four children. The facade of the house was left with gunshot marks everywhere as a sign of what happened. Bullet holes in the walls, in the car windows, the mailbox and even in the water network, which ended up exploding, according to the house owners. The house owner told NBC6 that one of the bullets entered through the main door and was about to cause a tragedy. “The stray bullet… hit the nursery.” Across the street from where the shooting happened, there was a Christmas party at a house that is rented by the day, neighbors said. “It is not fair that we are going through this,” they said. Surveillance videos also show the moments after the shooting. The victim was shot by a man next to a car. Seconds later, a vehicle arrived and parked in the middle of the street. The people seen in the video loaded the injured man into the trunk and took him away before the paramedics arrived.

Video shows police patrols arriving at the scene. NBC6 has reached out to Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) for information, but nothing has been released yet. “I can't erase it from my mind—the images that I saw and everything. I'm not going to be able to get it out of my mind, I don't know when. I'm nervous... I'm shaking. It's my patio; it's my view of the house," says the woman whose house was shot up. NBC6 is still waiting for information from MDPD about the victim's condition and whether there are any arrests related to the shooting.