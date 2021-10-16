Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Returns to Miami Saturday with More than Pink Walk

More than 4,000 people are expected to participate in this year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure - More than Pink Walk.

This year, Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced that its signature fundraising event in Miami will be held in-person once again, after being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual fundraising event will begin at 8:45 AM on Saturday, October 16, at Bayfront Park at 301 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

Although the event will be hosted in-person this year, there will also be a virtual option so everyone can participate in the program and connect with the community from wherever you are.

To connect virtually, click here.

The Miami Police Department warns residents that this race will severely impact the normal traffic flow of the downtown Miami area along with the ingress and egress to many residences and businesses.

Street closures will be affected by the race until approximately 1:00 PM, but officers will be deployed along the route to assist motorists.