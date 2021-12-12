Suspect and Witness of Miami Beach Shooting Identified

Detectives have identified a suspect and possible witness of a shooting inside of a Miami Beach apartment on Saturday night.

Officers arrived at 6:49 a.m. to an apartment located at 800 Washington Avenue where they located a man who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives pursued several leads and have now identified Jacob Majewski, 25, as the suspect involved in this shooting.

Detectives would also like to locate and speak with Baila Nicole Sky Roe, 19, as a potential witness to the shooting. Detectives believe she may be essential to their investigation and would like to verify her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.