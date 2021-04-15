Suspect Arrested After Hollywood Officer Opens Fire Thursday Morning

One person was arrested after an incident early Thursday morning in Hollywood where an officer was forced to open fire.

Hollywood Police Department Officer Christian Lata said the incident took place just before 3 a.m. near the 2000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, where the officer and suspect got into a confrontation.

Lata said the officer felt threatened and opened fire on the fleeing suspect, who later was involved in a crash near Harrison Street. Hollywood Police surrounded the area and were eventually able to find the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lata said he did not suffer any gun shot wounds and all injuries were from the car crash.

Lata did not release what charges the suspect would face or his identity.

Investigators did not release the officer’s name or if he would be place on leave pending an investigation.