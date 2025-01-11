Suspect arrested after man, 75, beaten during Fort Lauderdale home invasion robbery

Police have arrested a man accused of severely beating a 75-year-old man and stealing his car and $4,000 in cash during an armed home invasion robbery in Fort Lauderdale.

Joseph Soini, 48, was arrested early Saturday and charged with grand theft auto and possession of cocaine.

Broward Sheriff's Office Joseph Soini

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Banyan Street after receiving reports of a home invasion shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, once at the home, officers found the elderly man severely beaten. He was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to the Broward Health Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim was taking out his trash and when he returned to his apartment, he saw Soini inside and going through his belongings.

Security camera footage provided by management shows the moments Soini entered the apartment building. He’s seen entering the elevator and going to an apartment upstairs, and less than 10 minutes later he’s back on the first floor.

Police said that when the victim confronted the suspect, Soini attacked him, struck him with a trophy and attempted to strangle him.

Soini then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle while also taking his bicycle and about $4,000 in cash, police said.

Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, officers and a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter found the suspect in the stolen vehicle near 330 N. Federal Highway, where officers deployed a grappler to immobilize the vehicle.

Soini was then taken into custody and booked into jail. Police said the investigation into the home invasion is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.