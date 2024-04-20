Suspect caught on camera vandalizing family-owned smoke shop prior to grand opening

Surveillance video shows a masked person wielding two hammers shattering the glass of the Forever Smoke Shop in Miramar around 2 a.m. Friday.

Undeterred by the acts of vandalism, the shop held its Grand Opening at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s a shame that in this world, we have envy and jealousy, where we can’t progress in life and try to uplift ourselves for our kids,” said Shandra Smith, mother of the shop’s owner.

Smith says the shop was founded in honor of Fred Killings Jr. and says its name is a reference to the family’s saying of ‘Forever Fred.’

The family says Fred was a 19-year-old college football player when he was shot and killed in a 2021 Miami Gardens triple shooting. Smith says Fred was her grandson.

“He played football. He was well-known in the community, and so was his dad,” said Smith. “He got in an argument with one of his college teammates, and the guy pulled out a gun and tragically shot him and two of his godbrothers.”

The attack on the smoke shop dedicated to Fred’s legacy happened, involved a masked individual attacking the business from the front and back.

Fortunately, the vandal did not gain entry.

“Some masked guy came, was beating on the windows, and was trying to get inside. It’s a good thing he wasn’t able to,” she said.

Despite the violent act of vandalism, the family is unwavering in their commitment to making the shop a symbol of unity and remembrance for Fred.

“We are keeping a positive attitude. Just like I told my daughter, we are going to open the shop regardless. We’re going to keep it going strong, in memory of Fred Jr.,” Smith said.

Smith says she does not believe the vandalism was connected to her grandson’s death.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.