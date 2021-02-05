Broward County

Suspect Flirts With Broward Judge During Virtual Bond Court Hearing

"Flattery will get you everywhere. But maybe not here," the Broward judge told the suspect.

A Florida man who appeared at a virtual court hearing Thursday was found guilty -- of shooting his best shot with a Broward County judge.

Appearing at his bond court hearing via Zoom, defendant Demetrius Lewis wasted no time in virtually flirting with Judge Tabitha Blackmon.

“Judge, you so gorgeous, so gorgeous judge, I just had to tell you. You’re gorgeous."

Blackmon smiles for a second before politely shutting Lewis down.

“Thank you, Mr. Lewis. Alright, Mr. Lewis. Flattery will get you everywhere. But maybe not here.”

Blackmon goes on to tell Lewis the court has found probable cause to charge Lewis with attempted burglary.

He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

