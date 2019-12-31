Hollywood

Suspect in Custody After Fatal Hollywood Stabbing, Police Pursuit

Police say stabbing led to chase between Miami-Dade and Broward

NBC 6

A man was taken into custody following a fatal stabbing and police pursuit in Hollywood Monday night, authorities said.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was taken into custody following a fatal stabbing and police pursuit in Hollywood Monday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pierce Street, Hollywood Police said.

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call discovered a man covered in blood who matched the description of a suspect get into a car and flee. Officers pursued the vehicle into Miami-Dade before the suspect turned back and returned to Broward, officials said.

Local

Miami-Dade police 3 hours ago

Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Trailer Full of Christmas Toys for Needy Children

Tallahassee 4 hours ago

Texting While Driving Fines Begin January 1

Authorities were able to take the suspect into custody on the Florida's Turnpike just south of Commercial Boulevard, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released the identities of the victim or suspect, and it's unknown what charges the suspect will face.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us