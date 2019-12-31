Suspect in Custody After Fatal Hollywood Stabbing, Police Pursuit

A man was taken into custody following a fatal stabbing and police pursuit in Hollywood Monday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pierce Street, Hollywood Police said.

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call discovered a man covered in blood who matched the description of a suspect get into a car and flee. Officers pursued the vehicle into Miami-Dade before the suspect turned back and returned to Broward, officials said.

Authorities were able to take the suspect into custody on the Florida's Turnpike just south of Commercial Boulevard, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released the identities of the victim or suspect, and it's unknown what charges the suspect will face.