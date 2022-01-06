Suspect in Custody After Reported Bank Robbery, Chase Ends in Opa-locka

A suspect was taken into custody after a reported bank robbery in Margate led to a pursuit that ended at a home in Opa-locka Thursday.

The incident is believed to have started with a robbery at a TD bank on State Road 7 in Margate.

A short time later, authorities were involved in a pursuit of a car that ended at a home in Opa-locka.

Footage showed a large law enforcement presence at the home, which included Miami-Dade Police, Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies.

Margate Police officials said the FBI is investigating the incident, and FBI officials gave little information, only confirming that someone was taken into custody in Opa-locka.

No other information was immediately known.

