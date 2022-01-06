Miami-Dade County

Suspect in Custody After Reported Bank Robbery, Chase Ends in Opa-locka

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A suspect was taken into custody after a reported bank robbery in Margate led to a pursuit that ended at a home in Opa-locka Thursday.

The incident is believed to have started with a robbery at a TD bank on State Road 7 in Margate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A short time later, authorities were involved in a pursuit of a car that ended at a home in Opa-locka.

Footage showed a large law enforcement presence at the home, which included Miami-Dade Police, Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies.

Local

South Florida 5 mins ago

High-Speed Police Chase on Turnpike in Broward Ends With Suspect in Custody

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Miami-Dade Offering At-Home COVID Testing to Homebound Residents

Margate Police officials said the FBI is investigating the incident, and FBI officials gave little information, only confirming that someone was taken into custody in Opa-locka.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyOpa-LockaMargate
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us