Caught on Camera

Suspect in Multiple Broward Arson Cases Posted Videos of Fires on Instagram: Cops

Brian Bocage now faces multiple arson and criminal mischief charges, as well as a charge of possession of a fire bomb

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of setting fire to a Veterans Memorial and an empty police car is facing multiple arson charges in Broward County after authorities said he recorded himself setting the fires and posted the videos to Instagram.

Brian Bocage, 21, was arrested Thursday night in connection with an incident earlier this week where a police car was set on fire outside a Lauderhill synagogue.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Brian Bocage

Bocage was caught on surveillance camera pouring a liquid on the police cruiser and setting it on fire outside the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad at 6700 Northwest 44th Street just before midnight Wednesday, police said.

Officials said there had been some vandalism at the synagogue a week earlier, and they had placed one of their older cars in the parking lot as a deterrent.

On Friday, it was learned Bocage had been wanted for setting fire to a Veterans Memorial in North Lauderdale in December.

21-year-old Brian Bocage was arrested Thursday and faces six charges, including second degree arson and criminal mischief

Officials said Bocage lit an object, believed to be a Molotov cocktail, on fire and threw it at the memorial.

That fire was also captured on surveillance video, but detectives discovered that Bocage had also recorded himself lighting both the North Lauderdale and Lauderhill fires and posting the videos on Instagram, officials said

Bocage now faces multiple arson and criminal mischief charges, as well as a charge of possession of a fire bomb.

According to an arrest report, after he was taken into custody Bocage admitted to setting the two fires, saying "God spoke to him and that he was doing his work."

Bocage was booked into jail, where he remained held on over $160,000 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

