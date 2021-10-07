Suspect Shoots at Officers During Police Chase in El Portal

Officers are still searching for the person they say opened fire during a chase following an early morning burglary in one Miami-Dade city.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at a home in the 300 block of Northeast 87th Street, located in El Portal.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Shortly after, a chase began and the suspect began shooting at officers.

No officers were injured.

Police said the suspect is still on the loose, but did not release any information or a description of the person at this time.