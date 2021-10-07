Miami-Dade

Suspect Shoots at Officers During Police Chase in El Portal

Police said the suspect is still on the loose, but did not release any information or a description of the person at this time

By NBC 6

Officers are still searching for the person they say opened fire during a chase following an early morning burglary in one Miami-Dade city.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at a home in the 300 block of Northeast 87th Street, located in El Portal.

Shortly after, a chase began and the suspect began shooting at officers.

No officers were injured.

Police said the suspect is still on the loose, but did not release any information or a description of the person at this time.

