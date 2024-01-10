Suspect shot and killed during confrontation with deputies in Oakland Park: BSO

A suspect was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies in Oakland Park Wednesday afternoon, officials said

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Prospect Road.

Aerial footage showed at at least a couple dozen law enforcement officers at the scene.

Part of a parking lot was closed off by yellow crime scene tape and what appeared to be a body was lying on the ground next to a BMW SUV that had apparent bullet holes in the windshield.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were searching for a domestic violence suspect and when they found him, there was a standoff and a confrontation.

Deputies were forced to fire, killing the suspect at the scene, officials said.

Officials haven't released any other information on the incident but were expected to release more details later.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.