Suspect shot and killed during confrontation with deputies in Oakland Park: BSO

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Prospect Road

By Brian Hamacher

A suspect was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies in Oakland Park Wednesday afternoon, officials said

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Prospect Road.

Aerial footage showed at at least a couple dozen law enforcement officers at the scene.

Part of a parking lot was closed off by yellow crime scene tape and what appeared to be a body was lying on the ground next to a BMW SUV that had apparent bullet holes in the windshield.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were searching for a domestic violence suspect and when they found him, there was a standoff and a confrontation.

Deputies were forced to fire, killing the suspect at the scene, officials said.

Officials haven't released any other information on the incident but were expected to release more details later.

