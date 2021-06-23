Suspect Sought After Homeless Man Gunned Down on Fort Lauderdale Street

Police are searching for a suspect after a homeless man was gunned down on a Fort Lauderdale street.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard near U.S. 1.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said 31-year-old Joseph Darrigo was found in the middle of the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Darrigo was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Passersby reported seeing Darrigo lying on the street in 911 calls released by police Wednesday.

"We just heard a man get shot on the street," one caller said. "We need an ambulance, somebody is trying to give CPR to a man on the road, in the middle of the road."

Police said Darrigo, who had recently relocated to South Florida from New York, was known for his clever panhandling signs.

"Darrigo’s family describes him as a caring son and brother and are hoping someone in the community has information to lead detectives to the person responsible for killing their family member," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.