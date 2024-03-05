Fort Lauderdale

Suspect who wore ‘Reckless' hoodie in Fort Lauderdale bank robbery arrested: FBI

Ramon Alberto Martinez-Ocasio, 55, is facing charges in Monday's robbery of the Wells Fargo at 3300 North Federal Highway, officials said

By Brian Hamacher

FBI

A suspect who wore a hoodie with the word "Reckless" on it during a Fort Lauderdale bank robbery has been arrested, FBI officials said Tuesday.

Ramon Alberto Martinez-Ocasio, 55, is facing charges in Monday's robbery of the Wells Fargo at 3300 North Federal Highway, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI showed the suspect wearing sunglasses and the "Reckless" hoodie.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
FBI
A suspect who wore a hoodie with the word "Reckless" on it during a Fort Lauderdale bank robbery has been arrested, FBI officials said.

Martinez-Ocasio was arrested by Fort Lauderdale Police and placed in federal custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleFBI
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us