Suspect who wore ‘Reckless' hoodie in Fort Lauderdale bank robbery arrested: FBI

A suspect who wore a hoodie with the word "Reckless" on it during a Fort Lauderdale bank robbery has been arrested, FBI officials said Tuesday.

Ramon Alberto Martinez-Ocasio, 55, is facing charges in Monday's robbery of the Wells Fargo at 3300 North Federal Highway, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Surveillance photos released by the FBI showed the suspect wearing sunglasses and the "Reckless" hoodie.

Martinez-Ocasio was arrested by Fort Lauderdale Police and placed in federal custody.

The incident remains under investigation.